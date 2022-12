8am: The leader of the National Resistance Front (NRF) said in a statement issued on Monday that they will avenge the death of two commanders and their men who lost their lives in battles against the Taliban in Andarab, Baghlan. Khair Mohammad Khairkhah and Ghazi Muradi, two top NRF commanders, were killed along with their men after running out of ammunition during a feirce 30-hour gun battle against Taliban forces in Andarab region. Click here to read more (external link).