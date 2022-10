8am: The National Resistance Front (NRF) forces have pushed back the Taliban’s attack in Panjshir province, killing three Taliban fighters and injuring one other, local sources reported. In an interview, sources said that the Taliban attacked the bases of NRF in Faraj and Abdara areas of Anaba district at around 1:00pm Saturday, but this attack was repulsed after about four hours of clashes. Click here to read more (external link).