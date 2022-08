8am: Local sources in Takhar province report that following an ambush by the National Resistance Front (NRF) forces in this province, four Taliban fighters are killed. The attack was carried out in Dasht Balai village of Farkhar district of the province on Monday night. Sources added that this number of Taliban rebels were killed after their vehicle carrying them was targeted by rocket fire by NRF forces. Click here to read more (external link).

