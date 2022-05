8am: The National Resistance Front has claimed that its forces have killed 8 Taliban fighters, including their commander, in an ambush in Panjshir province. According to Sibghatullah Ahmadi, the NRF spokesman, these rebels have been killed by NRF forces in Hesa-e-Awal district of Panjshir, adding that NRF forces have seized a number of weapons and binoculars of these Taliban rebels. Click here to read more (external link).

