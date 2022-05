8am: The National Resistance Front in Panjshir province has claimed that its forces have killed 17 Taliban fighters in an ambush in this province. According to Sibghatullah Ahmadi, the NRF spokesman, the attacks were carried out on the Taliban fighters in the Hesa-e-Awal district, Chawbak area. “In the clashes, no Resistance forces are killed or injured,” he said. Click here to read more (external link).