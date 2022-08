8am: Local sources in Nangarhar province report that a Taliban base in the province is attacked by the National Resistance Front (NRF). A reliable local source in the province, on the condition of anonymity, told Hasht-e Subh that the forces of NRF attacked a Taliban base in the Shruta area of Dara Noor district of the province. Click here to read more (external link).

More Afghan Resistance News