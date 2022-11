8am: The Taliban have executed a commander of the National Resistance Front (NRF) in Khost district, Baghlan province. A reliable local source confirmed to Hasht-e Subh that Taliban members shot dead one of the NRF commanders named Khan Mohammad on Thursday night (November 10th). After being informed that Khan Mohammad returned home, Taliban forces surrounded his house at night and arrested him along with his son, the source detailed. Click here to read more (external link).

