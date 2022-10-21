NRF Commander Along With 21 Taliban Fighters Killed in Badakhshan Province

8am: A top NRF commander and 9 men under his command were killed in Badakhshan province. Sources told Hasht-e Subh on Friday (October 21st) that 21 Taliban fighters were killed and 7 others were wounded in the clashes against National Resistance Front (NRF) forces in Arghanchkhah, Ragh, Yiftal Bala and Sheewa districts. Sayed Bahruddin Agha, a senior NRF commander, was surrounded by the Taliban and killed along with 9 people under his command on Thursday (October 20th). Click here to read more (external link).

