8am: The National Resistance Front (NRF) claims that its forces fired a rocket on a building in the Hesa Awal district of Kapisa province. A video message of elements of the (NRF) claims that their forces attacked the building of the Hesa Awal district of Kapisa on Saturday night in response to the arrest of six women and three children by Taliban forces in the province. Click here to read more (external link).