8am: Local sources in Takhar report two attacks by the Resistance Front forces on Taliban’s positions in this province. According to local sources, in the first attack carried out on Wednesday night, September 28, in Mashabah Qishlaq village of Dasht-e-Qala district of Takhar, as a result of which, Qari Khelan, one of the local Taliban commanders, has been killed and five fighters under his command are wounded. Click here to read more (external link).

More Resistance News