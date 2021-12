Aamaj: Spokesman of National Resistance Front, Sibghatullah Ahmadi, in a series of tweets released a long list of NRF guerrilla fighters’ attacks on Taliban across the country. Mr. Ahmadi also says that in past nine days 34 Taliban fighters killed and 52 others wounded in Samangan, Maidan Wardak, Kabul, Takhar, Ghor, Farah, Kapisa, Laghman, Nangarhar, Kunar, Nuristan, Sare-pul, Balkh, Parwan, Jawzijan, Faryab, Herat, and Ghazni. Click here to read more (external link).