New York Post: The cool 1960s-style lines of the Ariana Cinema's marquee stand out over a traffic-clogged roundabout in downtown Kabul. For decades, the historic cinema has entertained Afghans and borne witness to Afghanistan's wars, hopes and cultural shifts. Now the marquee is stripped of the posters of Bollywood movies and American action flicks that used to adorn it. The gates are closed.