Northern Afghanistan Transforming into a Waziristan-like Situation: Insecurity in the Vicinity of Central Asia

8am: The Taliban’s transfer of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) forces to the northern provinces of Afghanistan, as agreed upon with Pakistan, has resulted in numerous national issues and exacerbated ethnic divisions. However, this development also poses a regional alarm for the security of Central Asian countries. With the resurgence of the Taliban, the security in Central Asian nations has become increasingly fragile and unstable, rendering them more vulnerable than ever. Compounding this fragility is the engagement of power-balancing forces in Central Asia in the ongoing war in Ukraine, diverting Russia’s energy and attention away from the escalating threat of fundamentalism and terrorism. Click here to read more (external link).