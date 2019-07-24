Noor Warns He Will Not Accept Rigged Elections

Tolo News: Former governor of the northern province of Balkh and CEO of Jamiat-e-Islami party of Afghanistan, Atta Mohammad Noor, says he is ready to join the Taliban if needed to prevent the establishment of a government which comes to power through an unfair and rigged election. In an exclusive interview with TOLOnews, Noor warned of severe consequences if the elections are marred by rigging and fraud. He said that such an election will push the nation towards a new crisis. “If there is no management, then I will address the Europeans and Americans that you imposed rigging on us. If you repeat this, Afghanistan will be pushed directly into a crisis,” Noor said. Click here to read more (external link).

