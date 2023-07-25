Non-Taliban Individuals Face Mass Elimination

8am: The Taliban group, however, has only granted pardons to those in positions of power and individuals whose presence in Afghanistan serves their propaganda purposes. The announcement of amnesty was a political tactic to initiate a new phase of elimination. The resistance against the Taliban must persist, recognizing that there will be no forgiveness and that the campaign to eradicate and kill, accompanied by bombings and acts of terrorism, has now infiltrated people’s lives through cruel decrees and policies. Click here to read more (external link).