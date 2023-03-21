No Support for Victims of Badakhshan Earthquakes from Aid Agencies

8am: Insecurity, economic hardship, and political instability in Afghanistan are compounded by natural disasters that affect the country and its people annually. Badakhshan province in the northeast has experienced a number of severe earthquakes over the past three months, resulting in the destruction of homes and the loss of life. Those whose homes were destroyed or who lost family members in the earthquakes have yet to receive assistance from any aid agency and are in need of help. Click here to read more (external link).