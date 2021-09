NDTV: A video widely shared on social media shows the Taliban’s Minister of Education, Sheikh Molvi Noorullah Munir, questioning the relevance of higher education. “No Phd degree, master’s degree is valuable today. You see that the Mullahs and Taliban that are in the power, have no Phd, MA or even a high school degree, but are the greatest of all,” Sheikh Molvi Noorullah Munir is heard saying in the video. The remarks, as expected, drew huge criticism. Click here to read more (external link).