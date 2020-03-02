No Need for US to Solve Afghanistan-Pakistan Issues: Qureshi

Tolo News: Any reservations Afghanistan has with Islamabad should be resolved bilaterally rather than involving the United States, Pakistan’s foreign minister said on Sunday, in reference to part of a joint US-Afghan declaration on peace efforts.“They should talk directly to Pakistan. The US is planning to withdraw and we will always remain neighbors,” Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi told Reuters in an interview, referring to Washington’s intent to withdraw troops from Afghanistan. Click here to read more (external link).

