No logical reason for Taliban’s refusal to accept ceasefire: Noor

1TV: There was no logical reason for Taliban’s refusal to accept ceasefire, Ata Mohammad Noor, executive chief of Jamiat-i-Islami political party, said after Afghan politicians’ talks with Taliban in Moscow. Afghan politicians and Taliban discussed ceasefire, civilian protection, prisoners, foreign troop exit, foreign interference, establishing Islamic system, maintaining territorial integrity and national unity, and women’s rights during the two-day conference in Moscow that ended on Wednesday, according to a joint statement. Click here to read more (external link).

Related