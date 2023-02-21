‘No change’ in Iran’s position on Taliban government

Ariana: Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kana’ani has said that no change has taken place in Tehran’s stance towards the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) [Taliban] government.

This comes after reports emerged on Monday that the Afghan embassy in Tehran, which has been run by diplomats from the former government, will be handed over to the IEA’s designated envoy on Sunday. Click here to read more (external link).