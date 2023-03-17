No Change in India’s Position On Not Recognising Taliban: Foreign Ministry

Khaama: The External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said on Thursday there had been no change in India’s position on not recognizing the de facto government in Kabul; the remarks came amid the reports of an Afghan policy body asking officials to attend an online program under the ITEC initiative. At a media briefing, the spokesperson also said that the Indian side does not issue any note verbal to any entities that New Delhi does not recognize. The comments came after the beginning of a four-day online course for Afghan diplomats, including Taliban officials. Click here to read more (external link).