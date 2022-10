Tolo News: The Chargé d’Affaires of the US Mission to Afghanistan, Karen Decker, said there is no chance that Washington would re-engage militarily in Afghanistan. The Chargé d’Affaires of the US Mission to Afghanistan said that Washington will use all diplomatic and political efforts to hold the “Taliban to its commitment to respect human life, to respect human dignity and to respect human rights.” Click here to read more (external link).