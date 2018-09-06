Nineteen Afghan Security Personnel Killed In Two Taliban Attacks

Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty

September 6, 2018

Officials say 11 soldiers of the Afghan National Army were killed in an ambush by Taliban fighters in Badghis Province, in northwestern Afghanistan.

At least 13 militants were also killed in the fighting, which happened early on September 6.

The same day, militants killed eight police officers in Takhar Province when they stormed a checkpoint in the Khawja Ghar district, a local provincial council member, Rohullah Raoufi, said.

Raoufi added that one police officer had been taken hostage.

