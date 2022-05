Aamaj: Nine months after Taliban’s domination the latest survey of Aamaj News shows that 82.7% of the Taliban’s cabinet members are Pashtuns and 96.5% of them are their own members. According to this survey 79.4% of governors are Pashtuns and 100% of them are Taliban members. There are 6.8% Tajiks, 6.8% Uzbeks, and 3.4% Nuristanis in Taliban’s cabinet. Click here to read more (external link).