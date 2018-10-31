New U.S. commander in Afghanistan says he’s going on offense against the Taliban

NBC News: In his first interview as commander, Gen. Scott Miller says the more aggressive posture was needed because of heavy casualties among Afghan forces. He instituted a more aggressive policy of helping the Afghan military track and defeat the Taliban — what he calls “regaining the tactical initiative” — but in an exclusive interview with NBC News on Tuesday, his first since taking command of U.S. and coalition forces here, he also says he recognizes that the solution in Afghanistan will be political, not military. “This is not going to be won militarily,” Miller said. “This is going to a political solution.” Click here to read more (external link).

