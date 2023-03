8am: Sibghatullah Ahmadi, the spokesperson for the National Resistance Front (NRF), has announced the beginning of a new season of operations against Taliban. On Thursday, Ahmadi posted a video of an attack on a Taliban educational center in the Pol-e Charkhi area of Kabul on his Twitter page, claiming it was part of the new season of operations against the Taliban’s tyranny and brutality. Click here to read more (external link).