ORF: Around half a dozen anti-Taliban groups made their presence known in March/April 2022 amidst the new fighting season. The announcements are indicative that they think that the situation on the ground is ripe to orchestrate a full-fledged offensive against the Taliban. Although, many groups announced their existence through short videos published on social media, and little is known about them and their kinetic power. Click here to read more (external link).