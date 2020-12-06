formats

Negotiators Meet for 2nd Day Following Breakthrough

Tolo News: Peace negotiators from the Afghan Republic and Taliban teams held their second meeting about the agenda of the negotiations in Doha following their first meeting on Saturday. So far, the details of the meetings have not been made public by the two sides, but both sides have expressed optimism about moving forward to finalize the agenda of the talks. Click here to read more (external link).

  1. The
    people
    of
    Afghanistan need to know
    whether
    what it is all
    about- could you clarify
    the contents
    in
    more
    details !!!!!
    ===
    ==
    =
    We
    all must know
    the
    influence of the
    nasty invaders
    in
    all
    of
    the
    above
    peace meetings !
    *

  2. We
    are not
    clear over the
    individual leaderships
    of
    the Taliban; neither about the
    levels of their relationships
    with
    the
    invaders
    and their
    foreign stooges !
    ===
    ==
    =
    They must show their
    true identities
    to the
    people
    of
    Afghanistan before any final deal !
    *

