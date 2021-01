Ariana: The Afghan security forces arrested five members of a Taliban-Haqqani Network cell on charges of espionage in Paktika province, the National Directorate of Security (NDS) said on Monday. According to the NDS, the group, operating under ISI directions, was involved in the planting of IEDs and in targeted killings in the eastern parts of the country. Click here to read more (external link).

