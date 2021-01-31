formats

NATO Sources: Foreign Troops to Stay in Afghanistan Beyond May Deadline

Reuters: International troops plan to stay in Afghanistan beyond the May deadline envisaged by the insurgent Taliban’s deal with the United States, four senior NATO officials said, a move that could escalate tensions with the Taliban demanding full withdrawal. Click here to read more (external link).

NATO Sources: Foreign Troops to Stay in Afghanistan Beyond May Deadline

  1. The
    aggressive foreigners
    must get out of the country;
    as
    promised- otherwise; the country
    would never be able
    to
    stabilize on
    its logical solid bases- that is
    the
    real fact
    on
    the ground !
    *

    Reply

    • Let us honor
      that- with
      an
      end to hostilities
      and
      with
      comprehensive coverage
      of
      the
      rights
      of
      all the
      regular oppressed
      folks
      across the board !
      *

      Reply

