NATO says allies will leave Afghanistan together

Ariana: NATO said Thursday that its members would consult and decide on when to leave Afghanistan after US President Donald Trump asserted to bring all American forces home by Christmas. Trump, who is seeking re-election on November 3, said on Twitter Wednesday: “We should have the small remaining number of our BRAVE Men and Women serving in Afghanistan home by Christmas!” Addressing a joint press conference with President of North Macedonia, Zoran Zaev, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said: “We decided to go into Afghanistan together, we will make decisions on future adjustments together, and when the time is right, we will leave together.” Stoltenberg stated that NATO’s decisions would be based on the conditions on the ground. Click here to read more (external link).

