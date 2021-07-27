NATO Chief Pledges Continued Support For Afghanistan In Call With Ghani

Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty

July 27, 2021

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg says he has reiterated the military alliance’s support for Afghanistan in a call with President Ashraf Ghani as Taliban militants solidify territorial gains made during the withdrawal of international troops from the war-torn country.

“Good to speak with President @ashrafghani today. The security situation in #Afghanistan remains deeply challenging, and requires a negotiated settlement,” wrote Stoltenberg on his Twitter account on July 27.

“#NATO will continue to support Afghanistan, including with funding; civilian presence; and out-of-country training,” he added.

In recent weeks Taliban militants have brought large swaths of Afghanistan under their control, including key border crossings, as U.S.-led international forces withdraw from the country, raising increasing concerns that the Afghan government may collapse.

The Taliban and Afghan government officials met for talks in Qatari capital Doha on July 17, but little came out of the meeting besides promises of more talks.

U.S. President Joe Biden held a similar call with Ghani on July 23, emphasizing that the United States too will continue its support for Afghanistan, including developmental and humanitarian aid.

Biden also reaffirmed the U.S. commitment to continue supporting the Afghan security forces to defend themselves.

