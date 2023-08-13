NATO-Calibre Weapons Being Transferred to Daesh Khurasan: UN

Tolo News: The UN Security Council in its seventeenth report of the Secretary-General on the threat posed by Daesh to international peace and security, said that the regional Member States reported that North Atlantic Treaty Organization-calibre weapons typically associated with the former Afghan National Defence and Security Forces were being transferred to Daesh Khurasan by groups affiliated with the “Taliban and Al-Qaida, such as Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and the Eastern Turkistan Islamic Movement, also known as the Turkistan Islamic Party (ETIM/TIP).” Click here to read more (external link).