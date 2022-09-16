Native People Stand Against Land Grabbing by Pashtun Nomads in Takhar Province

8am: Local sources say that the residents of Khwaja Bahauddin district, in cooperation with the residents of other districts of Takhar province, have forced the usurper nomadic families to flee from the area. The armed nomads had usurped the houses of the people of Khwaja Bahauddin, Takhar province by force for several days and the Taliban did not stop them. After the fall of the former republic government and the rise of the Taliban, hundreds of nomadic families from the South and North Waziristan provinces of Pakistan have flowed to this district and claimed ownership of the houses and lands of the sedentary population of this district. Click here to read more (external link).