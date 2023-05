8am: The attack took place at around 3:00 AM on Monday, May 1, in the Du-saraka area of the Bagram district, as per the source who spoke with Hasht-e Subh. The Resistance Front forces reportedly first targeted the Taliban outpost with rockets before engaging in a firefight with them. As the weather gets warmer, it appears that anti-Taliban armed groups have resumed their sporadic attacks against the group’s fighters in some provinces of Afghanistan. Click here to read more (external link).