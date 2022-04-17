National Resistance Front Blames Taliban for Pakistan’s Airstrikes

Pakistan’s invasion of Afghanistan is a direct consequence of a proxy & terrorist group hijacking a country & lacking the will & aim to protect Afg’s territorial integrity & national sovereignty. All of Afg’s citizens must join the @nrfafg’s struggle for independence & freedom! — Ali Maisam Nazary (@alinazary) April 17, 2022

8am: Following the widespread national and international reactions to the Pakistani military’s airstrikes on the eastern and southeastern provinces of Khost and Kunar, the National Resistance Front (NRF) has called the attacks a clear violation of Afghanistan’s sovereignty. Click here to read more (external link).