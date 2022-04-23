National Liberation Front Kills Four Taliban Fighters in Badghis, Reports

8am: The National Liberation Front (NLF) claims that four Taliban members have been killed in an attack in Badghis province. The attack has been carried out by the so-called National Liberation Front on a Taliban checkpoint. The front said in a newsletter on Saturday that the attack took place on Friday night in the first district of Qala-e-Naw, the capital of Badghis province. According to the front, four Taliban fighters, including Qari Zubair, a Taliban leader, have been killed. Click here to read more (external link).

