Ariana: “The worst part of my job is early morning, I get my first security briefing and I get the casualty figures. It is not just that my heart breaks for our security forces who are true heroes but also for Taliban; they are Afghans and I am the president of all Afghanistan,” Ghani said in an interview with VICE News on Thursday (Sept. 13). Some political commentators said that comparing the security forces to the Taliban is a “mistake”. Click here to read more (external link).