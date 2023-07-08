Muttaqi Says Economic Crisis in Afghanistan is ‘Propaganda’

Tolo News: Amir Khan Muttaqi, the acting minister of foreign affairs, said that there are many different propaganda efforts in Afghanistan, including propaganda claiming the country’s economy is weaker than before. Speaking at the greeting ceremony for some Islamic Emirate officials who returned on Friday night from completing Hajj, Muttaqi said that while money used to be spent on war supplies and weaponry, it is now used for projects. This comes as international humanitarian organizations and the UN has repeatedly expressed concern about the economic and human rights situation in Afghanistan. Click here to read more (external link).