Muttaqi denies existence of Daesh in Afghanistan

Ariana: Mawlavi Amir Khan Muttaqi, the foreign minister of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), said Saturday that Daesh (ISIS-K) does not have a footprint in the country and that any incident carried out by the group in Afghanistan “is imported from abroad”. Muttaqi made the remarks during an interview with state-run TV RTA. His remarks came in response to comments by the head of US Central Command, Michael Kurilla, who said Daesh in Afghanistan will be able to attack American or Western interests outside the country in less than six months “with little to no warning.” Click here to read more (external link).

Related