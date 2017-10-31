Multiple casualties reported in Afghan capital after blast hits diplomatic zone

Press TV

October 31, 2017

Multiple casualties have been reported after a bomber blew himself up in the diplomatic zone of Afghanistan’s capital, Kabul.

According to Afghan Defense Ministry spokesman Dawlat Waziri, the attacker, riding a motorcycle, detonated his explosives inside the heavily fortified area on Tuesday.

“Our initial information shows the attacker was on a motorcycle. He made it through the first checkpoint but was stopped at the second checkpoint and detonated,” Waziri said.

“We don’t know the target but it happened a few meters from the defense ministry’s foreign relations office. No casualties to our personnel.”

An Afghan Health Ministry official said that at least three people were killed and 15 others wounded in the fatal blast. Some media reports put the death toll at 13.

Witnesses said they saw multiple casualties being carried from the scene of the explosion and driven away in ambulances.

The loud explosion was heard around 4:00 p.m. just as workers were leaving their offices.

There has been no claim of responsibility for the bombing.

It was the first attack targeting Kabul’s so-called Green Zone since a massive truck bomb ripped through the area on May 31.

The Taliban, which ruled Afghanistan before the US-led invasion in 2001, have increased attacks on security forces and foreign troops in recent years. The militants have warned that there will be no letup in their attacks until foreign forces fully withdraw from Afghanistan, which is still suffering from insecurity and violence years after the United States and its allies invaded the country as part of Washington’s so-called war on terror.

Other Security News