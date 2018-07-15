Multiple Casualties In Deadly Kabul Suicide Attack

Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty

July 15, 2018

At least seven people have been killed and 15 others wounded in a suicide bombing in front of a government ministry in the Afghan capital, Kabul, officials said.

The explosion on July 15 happened at the Rural Rehabilitation and Development Ministry, police spokesman Hashmat Stanikzai said.

There were both civilians and security forces were among the casualties, Stanikzai said.

Fraidoon Azhand, a spokesman for the ministry, confirmed the attack, saying the bomber struck at a security gate as employees were exiting the compound during rush hour.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.

On June 11, a suicide bombing in front of the same ministry left 13 people dead and some 30 others wounded.The Islamic State extremist group claimed responsibility for that attack.

Earlier on July 15, the United Nations mission in Afghanistan reported a record number of civilian deaths in the country with a 22 percent jump in civilian casualties from suicide attacks during the first half of the year.

Based on reporting by Reuters and AFP

Copyright (c) 2018. RFE/RL, Inc. Reprinted with the permission of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, 1201 Connecticut Ave NW, Ste 400, Washington DC 20036.

Other Security News



