Multiple Bomb Attacks Kill At Least Five In Kabul

By Radio Free Afghanistan

February 20, 2021

KABUL — At least five people have been killed and two wounded in multiple bomb attacks in the Afghan capital.

Kabul police spokesman Ferdaws Faramarz said that two of the explosions were caused by bombs attached to vehicles and took place 15 minutes apart.

A third, which targeted a police vehicle, exploded about two hours later, killing two Afghan soldiers traveling in the vehicle, as well as a civilian passerby.

No group immediately claimed responsibility. Police investigations are under way.

Kabul has seen multiple attacks in recent weeks using small “sticky” bombs attached under vehicles and detonated remotely or by timers.

The assassinations have targeted security forces, officials, judges, civil society activists, and journalists.

Violence in parts of the country has increased recently as peace talks between the government and Taliban insurgents have largely stalled.

The extremist Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for some of the attacks, while the Afghan government has blamed some on the Taliban.

With reporting by AP

