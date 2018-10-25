formats

Mullah Baradar’s Release Met With Mixed Reaction

· 7 Comments

Baradar is one of four men, including Mullah Omar, who founded the Taliban movement in 1994 [Screenshot Al Jazeera]

Baradar is one of four men, including Mullah Omar, who founded the Taliban movement in 1994 [Screenshot Al Jazeera]

Tolo News: A former member of the Taliban movement said the release of Mullah Baradar had been one of the group’s main demands– The release of Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, the co-founder of the Taliban, from a Pakistan prison, has been met with mixed reaction in Kabul. After having been imprisoned for eight years, Baradar was freed this week. Despite the mixed reaction, one former Taliban member said it was a positive step in terms of facilitating continued talks between Taliban, US and Pakistan. . Click here to read more (external link).

7 thoughts on “Mullah Baradar’s Release Met With Mixed Reaction

  1. All within the the
    same
    “old framework”-, the creation
    of
    another
    fictional
    Mullah Omar.
    =========
    THE INCEPTION
    OF
    ANOTHER
    CRAZY ANGLO/US
    PLOT.

    Reply

  4. The creation, continuation and elaboration
    of
    the same
    epic fictional saga-
    ladies and gentlemen:
    right
    in
    front
    of
    your
    own eyes (all based on same but revised scripts)).

    Reply

  5. The people of Afghanistan
    are
    getting COWARDLY terrorized, all across- using Black Wster and what ever the parasites have on their disposal.
    =======
    =======
    ALL ON EXPENSE
    OF
    THE REGULAR
    INNOCENT VOMMON
    FOLKS
    OF
    AFGHANISTAN.

    Reply

