Mullah Baradar’s Release Met With Mixed Reaction

Tolo News:– The release of Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, the co-founder of the Taliban, from a Pakistan prison, has been met with mixed reaction in Kabul. After having been imprisoned for eight years, Baradar was freed this week. Despite the mixed reaction, one former Taliban member said it was a positive step in terms of facilitating continued talks between Taliban, US and Pakistan. . Click here to read more (external link)

