Mullah Baradar’s Release Met With Mixed Reaction

Baradar is one of four men, including Mullah Omar, who founded the Taliban movement in 1994 [Screenshot Al Jazeera]
Tolo News: A former member of the Taliban movement said the release of Mullah Baradar had been one of the group’s main demands– The release of Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, the co-founder of the Taliban, from a Pakistan prison, has been met with mixed reaction in Kabul. After having been imprisoned for eight years, Baradar was freed this week. Despite the mixed reaction, one former Taliban member said it was a positive step in terms of facilitating continued talks between Taliban, US and Pakistan. . Click here to read more (external link).
All within the the
same
“old framework”-, the creation
of
another
fictional
Mullah Omar.
=========
THE INCEPTION
OF
ANOTHER
CRAZY ANGLO/US
PLOT.
Come on !
GIVE IT UP !
Enough
of
*your
savageries !
The creation, continuation and elaboration
of
the same
epic fictional saga-
ladies and gentlemen:
right
in
front
of
your
own eyes (all based on same but revised scripts)).
The people of Afghanistan
are
getting COWARDLY terrorized, all across- using Black Wster and what ever the parasites have on their disposal.
=======
=======
ALL ON EXPENSE
OF
THE REGULAR
INNOCENT VOMMON
FOLKS
OF
AFGHANISTAN.
IT IS ALL CONDUCTED UNDER
STATES M
OF
SECRET AND OPEN
WARFARES.
***
**
*
*BROTHERS AND *SISTERS :
.
VOICE YOUR
HONORABLE
CONCERNS !