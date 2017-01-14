Mujahid’s Remarks On Taliban Sparks Widespread Criticism

Tolo News: Relatives of Yakawlang victims in Bamiyan on Saturday lashed out at Abdul Hakim Mujahid, an advisor to the High Peace Council (HPC), for what they say were insensitive comments that showed disrespect to their family members killed by Taliban in 2001. In 2001, Taliban opened fire on a gathering of people in central Bamiyan province where they killed more than 300 residents of Yakawlang district. “These remarks are a betrayal to the victims who were killed by Taliban in Yakawlang and other parts of the country,” said a relative of a victim from Yakawlang. This comes after Mujahid said earlier this week, in the wake of Tuesday’s deadly bombings in Kabul, that the Taliban are angels of peace and the group is a sacred group. Click here to read more (external link).