Mujahid urges the world to recognize Taliban instead of raising ‘baseless’ concerns

Ariana: As international human rights organizations voice concerns over alleged human rights violations in Afghanistan, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid has described such reports as “baseless”, saying the international community raises the issue for its own political gains. While the IEA denies reports of human rights violations, it is now more than 200 days since they closed schools to girls above Grade 6. Despite some IEA leaders having said girls’ schools will reopen, this has not yet happened. Click here to read more (external link).

