Tolo News: The Islamic Emirate has denied allegations by the head of the UN Development Program (UNDP) in Afghanistan that Afghanistan’s central bank is unable to convert dollars into Afghan currency. Earlier, Reuters quoted a senior UNDP official as saying that although the organization had $135 million in the International Bank of Afghanistan (AIB), it could not access the funds because they are not being converted into Afghan currency. Click here to read more (external link).

Related