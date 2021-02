Tolo News: The Wolesi Jirga Speaker Mir Rahmani’s remarks on an interim government plan stoked debate in Monday’s session as some MPs said such a plan is against the law and that the Republic must be maintained. Addressing an event on Sunday, Rahmani said he has found access to the draft of an interim setup and he welcomes it, but he added that the plan needs to be comprehensive. Click here to read more (external link).