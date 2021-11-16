Movie on Afghanistan exit with Channing Tatum and Tom Hardy is an insult to Afghans

NBC News: It’s been only 2½ months since the last U.S. soldier left Afghanistan after a grueling two-decade war. Yet, perhaps sensing an opportunity to profit from the global attention garnered by the U.S. military’s withdrawal, Universal Pictures has reportedly already launched a cinematic retelling of American heroics during the evacuation. Hollywood tropes routinely brush over American crimes and focus on U.S. soldiers acting as saviors in the Middle East. Click here to read more (external link).