Motorcycle of Taliban’s Provincial Chief Judge in Ghor Stolen While He Was Busy Flogging Thieves

8am: Local sources in Ghor confirmed that the motorbike of the Taliban’s Chief Judge for Ghor province was stolen when he was busy flogging people suspected of robbery. The incident took place on Thursday (December 15th) in Firozkoh, in central Afghanistan, which serves as the capital city of Ghor Province. Sources confirmed to Hasht-e Subh that the thieves stole the motorbike of the Taliban-appointed head of the criminal court in Ghor while he was busy flogging 12 convicts. Click here to read more (external link).